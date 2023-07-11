Last weekend was a great weekend in the NCB calendar, for it was our inaugural NCB Fest 2023. By which, we mean the majority of our team got together in the first time in a very long time, before the coronavirus pandemic to meet socially. For some of the team, it was the first time they’d met some of the others in person despite being on the station for several years.
The venue for our little get together was a garden of one of our main presenters, and we had a terrific time. Dan and Lianne were the perfect hosts and we’d like to thank them for that; if this was NCB Come Dine with Me, they’d have got ten out of ten.
Merriment was the order of the day, fuelled by each other’s company, alcohol for some, soft drinks for others, a truly delicious barbecue, snacks and music from a playlist put together by our presentation team on a shared Spotify playlist, which, naturally our founder, Aaron James used as an opportunity to rick-roll the rest of those attending.
While most of our team live in and broadcast from Cornwall, a few of our presenters come from elsewhere and broadcast to us through the power of the internet. They had an arguably longer commute to join us; with Gary Jon coming down from Tamworth, Chris and Tony P visiting us from the Isle of Wight and Jason (Aaron’s “co-producer, northern correspondent and regular listener”) coming all the way down from Leeds.
It was also an opportunity to wish Gary Baker aka Edward B’stard well after the broadcast of his 500th and final show, as he hangs up his full-time microphone after 10 years of broadcasting. Mr B will still remain as part of the station, producing the B’stardette show on a Monday and occasionally covering another presenter as and when he feels like it.
So, here’s the NCB team photo;From left to right: Geoff Boswell, Tony Pendleton, Jonathan ‘Sprigg’ Parry, Jason Littlewood, Gary Baker (Edward Bastard), Vincent Vega, The Bastardettes (Sonya Gibbs, Ruth Howiantz, Anna Denny), Aaron James, Jenny Brown, Daniel Sproull, Gary Jon Davis.
Not pictured: Jason Baldaro, Nigel Day, Rob Moore, Luke Howe, Colm Mcgregor. They were washing their hair.