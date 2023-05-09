A raid in the archive
We weren’t quite sure what to tell you about this week, so we thought we’d raid our archive to find something featuring younger faces!
This week’s raid of the archive takes us back to one of the first Looe Music Festivals in 2012. Scary to think it was eleven years ago!
This particular picture stars the effervescent charmer that is Wayne Brown, who once presented a Sports Show on NCB Radio – every Monday, Wayne and Vard would take over the studio to natter about the weekend’s football. Being an Aston Villa fan, Wayne was used to disappointment.
This picture features Wayne with an up and coming young chap who did Youtube videos called the Kernow King. Whatever happened to him?
A Belated Happy Birthday
While many of you were celebrating or watching the coronation of King Charles III, one of our team was having a celebration of their own. It was Sonya’s birthday. We’re contractually told to tell you she’s 24 this year. You can raise a gin with Sonya each Monday on her show alongside Ruth and Anna every Monday from 6pm until 8pm.
500 and Out
The end is nigh. Edward B of the Edward B Radio Show is rapidly approaching 500 shows, having joined us in 2013.
The 500th is intended to be his last and he’s been building up towards this moment for a while with endless raids of the archives to bring you different tunes each week.
This week is show 493, meaning there’s only seven to go.
Catch him every Wednesday from 8pm until 11pm on NCB Radio, or view our website to find out where to indulge yourself through his vast archive.
This week’s Schedule
Mondays:
18:00-20:00: Ruth, Anna and Sonya
2000-22:00: The Moshpit with Luke Patrick
Tuesdays:
18:00-20:00: The Moore Music Show with Rob Moore
20:00-22:00: Sprigg’s Radio Show with Jonathan Parry
22:00-00:00: Thursday Night Sessions with Dan Sproull (rerun)
Wednesdays:
1800-20:00: 120 minutes with Geoff Boswell (Rerun)
20:00-23:00: The Edward B Radio Show
Thursdays:
1800-20:00: The Tony P Radio Show with Tony Pendleton and Doreen McInnerny (rerun)
2000-2100: Thursday Extra with Tony Pendleton and Doreen McInnerny
2100-2300: The Thursday Sessions with Dan Sproull
2300-0000: The Dubmatix Bassment Sessions
Friday:
1800-2000: 120 minutes with Geoff Boswell
2000-2200: The Old Dusty Decks Show with Jason Baldaro
Saturday:
0700-1100: Saturday Breakfast with Gary Jon
1100-1300: Aaron James
1300-1500: The Tony P Radio Show with Tony Pendleton and Doreen McInnerny
1500-1700: Ruth, Anna and Sonya (rerun)
1700-1900: Colm’s Mix Tape with Colm McGregor
1900-0000: Perfect Pitch with Vincent Vega
Sunday:
1000-1200: Sunday Blues Brunch with Nigel Day
1200-1400: Sprigg’s Radio Show with Jonathan Parry (rerun)
1400-1600: Colm’s Mixtape with Colm McGregor (rerun)
1600-1800: Ruth, Anna and Sonya (rerun)
1800-2000: Tony P Radio Show with Tony Pendleton and Doreen McInnerny (rerun)
2000-2200: Vinyl Richie Radio Show
2200-0000: 120 minutes with Geoff Boswell (rerun)