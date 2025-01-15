THE Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) has announced the launch of Race Across the UK — a new event to help support Naval families, including those who live in Cornwall.
This exhilarating challenge invites participants to race from Edinburgh to Dartmouth, covering the length of the UK in just four days.
People will need to partner with someone they trust - someone who will motivate them and help power through when the journey gets tough. Together, the pair will tackle the UK's stunning and diverse landscapes, testing both their physical endurance and teamwork.
But here's the twist — there are no navigation apps, no cars, and no planes. People will rely solely on their wits, a traditional map, and whatever they can carry on their back as they make their way from one checkpoint to the next. This challenge offers people a unique opportunity to test their limits, all while raising vital funds for an exceptional cause.
Dawn Ingram, director of fundraising at the RNRMC, shared her enthusiasm for the challenge: “This isn’t just about the race – it’s about making a real difference. By joining in, you’ll be helping to raise vital funds to support our Naval community facing life-changing circumstances and financial hardships.”
The event will be held from September 2 to 5.
By signing up for Race Across the UK, people will play a significant part in improving the lives of those who serve our nation. Spaces are limited to just 50 pairs, for ages 16-plus. The fundraising target is £1,500 per person. Apply now to secure a place and help make a difference: lupine.co.uk/race/2025-rnrmc-race-across-the-uk.html
Since 2007, the RNRMC has helped distribute millions of pounds annually to organisations and charities which care for the children, families and veterans of the Royal Navy, Royal Marines and Royal Fleet Auxiliary.