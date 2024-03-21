Now, something I don’t understand, is why standing in a line with other blokes on an ‘estate’ and shooting these lovely birds as they take to the air can be called a sport, as their flying abilities are only one step better than those of our domestic chickens. If these shooters want to show how good a shot they are, why don’t they use an air gun or a .22 rifle instead of the multi pelleted 12 bore cartridges.