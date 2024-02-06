There is a place in the woods opposite the car park where Stinking Hellebore grows and, with great difficulty due to workmen that were cutting down some of the trees alongside the road, I managed to get up and take a photograph of these evil-smelling plants. It’s this scent that gives the plant their name that attracts early bees and other insects to its nectar. It also attracts snails that eat the oily matter that surrounds the seeds which stick to the snail’s slimy body and shell and are carried away to a new site to, hopefully, grow.