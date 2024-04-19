If introduced to a flower garden the plants will quickly spread far and wide on their creeping roots, so be warned. It is worth looking closely at vegetation on the hedges as you may see an oil beetle crawling around on the lookout for some buttercup leaves to devour. Females lay their eggs in holes and crevices and the resultant larvae attach themselves to a bee and are carried back to their nest where they eat bee larvae until they become beetles. They then set about eating as much honey as they can before turning vegetarian.