WITH spring arriving on March, there’s no better time to explore the beauty of National Trust properties like Lanhydrock and Cotehele in Cornwall.
As the days grow longer and gardens burst into life, these historic estates offer the perfect setting for a seasonal escape, where you can enjoy spotting drifts of snowdrops at many places across the South West, including Lanhydrock, near Bodmin.
By next month, National Trust gardens and parks will be aglow with daffodils. Celebrate their cheery arrival at Cotehele, near Callington, which is home to 300 different varieties.
Cotehele in the Tamar Valley has been home to daffodil growing since the 17th century. The warm, wet climate and steep, south-facing banks of the river catch the early spring sunshine, meaning daffodils arrive earlier than the rest of the country.
The plants, which range from tiny multi-flowered Tête-à-Têtes, which often appear early in the season, to the ruffled petals of the so-called Butter and Eggs, flower all over the Cotehele garden and estate. But some of the best spots can found across from the Barn Cafe, in the meadow behind the house and in the Old Orchard.
Some of the oldest daffodils planted at Cotehele can be found around the banks of the former pond.
During April, nature’s confetti puts on a show and the National Trust’s yearly celebration of blossom returns. Join thousands capturing the joy of seeing trees and hedgerows burst into bloom on social media with #BlossomWatch and donate to the Plant a Tree appeal to help plant and establish trees to benefit wildlife, people and the climate for years to come.
By the end of spring, meanwhile, carpets of bluebells will spread across woodland floors and among the best places to see them in the region is Godolphin in Cornwall.