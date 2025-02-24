THE operator of a popular historic house near Bodmin has issued a warning to visitors to expect delays when travelling there.
The National Trust, the operator of Lanhydrock House, near Bodmin, has said that there will be resurfacing roads on the roads to the attraction.
It is warning visitors to expect delays when travelling to and from Lanhydrock, adding that they have been reassured by those undertaking the resurfacing works that access will still be permitted to visitors, staff and volunteers, dependent on the specific location of the works.
A spokesperson for the National Trust said: “There are resurfacing works due to begin on Monday 24 February on the roads around Lanhydrock, the work is expected to last for one week.
“We have been assured, access to Lanhydrock will be permitted for visitors, staff and volunteers, depending on the specific location of the works. However, please be aware that the work may cause delays, so plan for extra travel time.”