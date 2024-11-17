PLANS to allow dogs into a National Trust garden in the Tamar Valley have been welcomed.
Cotehele House near St Dominic is trialling a new policy of allowing dogs into certain sections of the formal garden: assistance dogs will be allowed in all areas.
Owners have been asked to keep their dogs on short (rather than retractable) leads, to stick to the paths and to “manage barking so as not to disturb visitors”.
The National Trust says that the initiative at Cotehele is part of a wider trial this winter in the South West.
At Lanhydrock, a trial has already taken place over two months this autumn and will be evaluated using feedback from visitors, staff and volunteers.
The National Trust said: “We are increasingly hearing from our supporters that they would like to take their dogs into more National Trust places, and we are exploring where this might be possible.”