CONTINUING an age old tradition, a National Trust house in South East Cornwall has set up its annual Christmas garland for the 67th year — featuring 25,000 flowers.
Every year Cotehele’s gardeners build a 60ft display from thousands of flowers grown on the estate in Cornwall.
The tradition dates back to 1956 and the garland adorns the Great Hall throughout the holiday season.
The number of flowers used in the garland varies each year depending on the growing season.
Preparations for the garland begin in January when the flower seeds are sown in the Cut Flower Garden.
A team of garden volunteers and staff then start picking the flowers from late April.
They are then dried over the summer and autumn before the garland is put together over a two-week period in November.
Visitors to Cotehele during the holiday season can also follow the festive lights along the stream to find Cotehele Mill, which will be decorated in traditional Victorian style.
They can learn about how families like the Langsfords, who lived at Cotehele Mill, celebrated Christmas in those times.
Cotehele is an atmospheric Tudor house with Medieval roots, a mill on a historic quay, a glorious garden with valley views, and an expansive estate to explore.
This year’s garland within the Great Hall, opens daily until Sunday, January 7. The hall will be closed on December 25 and 26.