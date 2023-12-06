Gardener Hannah Milburn adjusting the Festive Garland at Cotehele, near Saltash, Cornwall. November 21, 2023. Release date – November 21, 2023. See SWNS story SWNAgarland. For over 65 years the garden team at the National Trust property, have continued the tradition to create a 60-ft long Christmas garland using thousands of flowers grown on the estate. This year's garland within the Great Hall, opens daily from Saturday 18 November - Sunday 7 January (closed 25-26 December).