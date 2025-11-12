The National Trust has said that Lanhydrock House and Garden will reopen in March, with ‘essential conservation and maintenance work’ to take place over the period it is closed.
However, several amenities including the cafe will remain open.
A spokesperson for the National Trust said: “Lanhydrock House and Garden are now closed, and will reopen on March 1, 2026. During this time, essential conservation and maintenance work will take place.
“The Park Cafe, Plant Centre, countryside and cycle trails remain open all year round. The whole property will close on December 25 and 26 so our staff and volunteers can enjoy the festive period. “
