National moment of reflection
The National Moment of Reflection was marked in Liskeard on the parade at 8pm on Sunday, September 18.
Led by Cllr Simon Cassidy, Mayor of Liskeard, the community came together with town councillors, Cornwall councillors and our MP Sheryl Murray as well as members of the Royal British Legion and Royal Naval Association and other organisations to remember our late sovereign Elizabeth.
The Mayor began by reading the words the then Princess Elizabeth said in 1947: “I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service” He continued by giving thanks for her long and dedicated service to her people.
The Last Post was sounded before silence fell. After a minutes silence reveille was sounded and a rendition of God Save the King was sung by all.
Thanking those who attended Cllr Cassidy said: “Thank you to all those people and organisations who came out to mark the Moment of Refection on the Parade this evening…
Special thanks to Danni from Liskeard Silver Band for playing the Last post and Reveille so very well.
“We give thanks for your service and will always remember everything you did for us all: The Royal Family, the Royal Naval Association and the Royal British Legion.”
