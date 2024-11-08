FOLLOWING a collision which saw a woman die at Plusha junction on the A30, National Highways has announced that it will be introducing safety changes with immediate effect.
Yesterday (Thursday, November 7), a woman in her 80s lost her life after two vehicles collided at Plusha junction, which has become notorious as the site of serious incidents.
However, following this, National Highways has announced that it will be taking immediate action in an effort to improve the safety of the stretch.
Ed Halford, National Highways route manager, said: “Safety is our number one priority, and our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of all those affected by this tragic incident on the A30 while we work with police partners to fully understand the cause.
“In September, we unveiled plans to implement a suite of safety measures along the A30 between Kennards House and Five Lanes.
“As part of the safety package, we’ve been liaising closely with our police and local authority partners to identify a number of interventions aimed at improving safety and reducing the number of incidents.
“In agreement with Devon and Cornwall Police and Cornwall Council, we are now restricting right-turn traffic movements and reducing the speed limit at the Plusha junction whilst we investigate a potential permanent solution.”