NATIONAL Highways is set to unveil plans for a suite of A30 safety measures to local communities in North Cornwall this week.
Following the completion of a road safety study conducted over the last year between Launceston and Bodmin, a public engagement event is being held on Thursday, September 26 at Lewannick Village Hall, near Launceston.
National Highways says it has been working closely with both Cornwall Council and Devon and Cornwall Police, and after recent stakeholder meetings, local communities will now get the chance to learn more about the proposed safety improvements.
The study has focussed on collision data along a section of the A30 between the notorius Kennards House and Five Lanes. A suite of improvements are currently being designed and, dependent on funding, could be delivered by next summer.
The measures focus on six junctions – Plusha, Trevell, Two Bridges, Blackhill Quarry, Polyphant and the Highways maintenance depot – with the aim of improving road safety, reducing incidents, improving the driving experience, diverting traffic flows to more suitable junctions and providing mitigation on local roads.
Among the proposals are:
- Junction modifications;
- Improvements to road alignment and visibility;
- Improved signage and road markings.
National Highways’ A30 Route Manager Ed Halford said: “As part of our study, we’ve analysed 10 years of safety data, investigated traffic flows and movements around junctions on the A30 and adjoining slip roads, and reviewed current speed limits to identify a number of short and longer term design options.
“We’ve been liaising closely with our police and local authority partners to identify a number of interventions aimed at improving safety and reducing the number of incidents.
“We’re also considering temporary interim measures before the programme of work is finalised and any actions taken, and we’d like to share this with local communities and the travelling public.
“The engagement event will provide an opportunity for businesses and communities to get a better understanding of our proposals, and we encourage local people to attend and to find out more.”