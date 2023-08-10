National Highways has announced how much it will be spending this year to create safer and smoother journeys for drivers on the South West’s roads.
A £103 million package of renewals and improvements will be delivered on roads, paths and bridges across the South West region, including the Saltash tunnel, during the current financial year.
The investment will create safer and smoother journeys for millions of road users on motorways and A roads across the region, and plans for renewals include road resurfacing, bridge refurbishments, motorway safety barrier upgrades, bridge joint replacements, improved signage and drainage and renewal of traffic lights.
The Renewals capital spend covers 75 schemes across the region – some of them already under way and over a network totalling 794 carriageway miles, covering Bristol, South Gloucestershire, North Somerset, Bath and North East Somerset, Wiltshire, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Somerset, Devon and Cornwall.
Minister for Roads, Richard Holden said: “Over the next year, the South West will see over £100 million for maintaining, repairing and improving its roads. This substantial investment will ensure communities from Cornwall to Wiltshire are better connected, as we grow the economy, and drivers enjoy safe and reliable journeys.”
Jason Hones, National Highways' South West Regional Director, said: “It’s vital that National Highways’ motorways and A-roads are kept in good condition to make sure they remain safe, reliable and keep the South West moving.
“This investment will help us achieve the ambitious plans we have for our roads, the communities we serve and the environment.
“Hundreds of thousands of drivers use our roads every day for work journeys, home deliveries and the movement of goods and services, so it’s essential we continue to deliver the essential maintenance and upgrades throughout the region to keep them in a good condition to ensure safety and reliability.”
Among its comprehensive programme of renewals and improvements for 2023/2004, National Highways is working to start a technology upgrade in the A38 Saltash Tunnel.
In addition to the maintenance and renewals investment, around £5.5 million of funding will be spent on environmental and biodiversity projects and facilities for cyclists, horse riders and pedestrians.
In the South West alone, National Highways looks after:
- 1,972 structures (including the two Severn Bridges, the Avonmouth Bridge, Wynhol, Exe and Exminster Viaducts, Saltash Tunnel, culverts etc)
- 808 miles of safety barrier
- 540 miles of fencing, environmental barriers and walls;
- 20,363 signs;
- 4,775 road studs.
And in the region over the past 12 months, National Highways’ investment has provided safer and smoother journeys by:
- Resurfacing 217 lane miles;
- Laying 28,500 tonnes of resurfacing material;
- Installing 138 new LED lighting heads;
- Installing 78,533 road studs;
- Renewing 25 miles of safety barrier;
- Improving 7.2 miles of drainage to reduce carriageway flooding;
- Installing 6 new bridge expansion joints.