DRIVERS travelling on the A38 in Cornwall and west Devon are being warned to expect delays this weekend as essential surveys are carried out on one of the region’s busiest routes.
National Highways has confirmed that lane closures will be in place on the A38 on Sunday, January 25 as teams undertake vital inspection work designed to keep the road safe and reduce the risk of unplanned closures in the future.
One lane will be closed in both directions between the Tamar Bridge and Forder Valley from 7.30am until 6pm. For a short period during the morning, the westbound lane closure will also extend as far as the Marsh Mills junction.
National Highways has warned that significant delays are expected throughout the day and is urging motorists to consider alternative routes where possible. Drivers who do need to use the A38 are advised to plan ahead, check traffic conditions before setting off and allow plenty of extra time for their journeys.
The surveys must be carried out during daylight hours to ensure accurate results and safe working conditions. National Highways said weekend working had been chosen because traffic levels are generally lower than during the week, allowing the work to be completed as efficiently as possible while minimising overall disruption.
The work is weather dependent and may be postponed if conditions are unsuitable. If the surveys cannot be completed as planned, teams may need to return at a later date to finish the work.
Motorists are advised to monitor live travel updates via Traffic England, which provides the latest information on road conditions, delays and any changes to traffic management throughout the day.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.