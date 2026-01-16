A NEW Construction Plant Operative Level 2 Apprenticeship is set to launch at Duchy College Stoke Climsland, with employers across Cornwall invited to register their interest ahead of a planned start in February 2026.
The programme is designed to support the region’s construction and civil engineering sectors by tackling growing demand for skilled plant operators. Apprentices will be trained to operate construction machinery safely and efficiently, helping employers develop a competent, job-ready workforce.
In addition to core operational skills, apprentices will have the opportunity to gain key industry certifications, including the CITB Health, Safety & Environment qualification. They will also be able to work towards machinery tickets through either the National Plant Operators Registration Scheme or the Construction Plant Competence Scheme, both widely required to work on construction sites.
Teresa Copping, Head of Apprenticeships at The Cornwall College Group, said employers regularly highlight plant operation as a critical skills gap. She said the apprenticeship offers a practical way for businesses to bring new people into the sector while developing specialist skills that support safe and sustainable growth.
She added the timing is particularly favourable for employers, citing incentives for construction roles, reduced National Insurance for under-25s and full funding for training costs for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Training will follow the national Construction Plant Operative standard, covering machinery operation, site safety and industry regulations. Delivery will take place at Duchy College Stoke Climsland, near Callington, with apprentices attending college one day per week during term time.
Georgie Radmore, Curriculum Area Manager for Agriculture at Duchy College Stoke Climsland, said gaining machinery tickets would allow apprentices to work safely and legally on site, while also saving employers time and money.
The apprenticeship forms part of The Cornwall College Group’s wider 1000 Futures campaign, which aims to create 1,000 new apprenticeship opportunities across Devon and Cornwall.
