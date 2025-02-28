NATIONAL Highways has announced how it will be continuing to improve safety at the notorious Plusha junction with upcoming work.
The organisation, which is responsible for the maintenance and improvement of the country’s roads, has revealed upcoming plans for the stretch along the A30. Teams will shortly be replacing the temporary barriers at the site and installing a new, stronger barrier system.
On top of this, teams will also be carrying out kerbing, improving road signs and painting new road markings.
While this work is intended to improve safety at the junction, Highways has expressed that this is not the final, permanent solution for this stretch of road, but it will help improve safety for road users.
In order to allow for these improvements, closures will be undertaken on the road.
From 8pm on Sunday, March 16 until 6am on Monday, March 17, The A30 westbound will be closed for one night between Kennards House and Five Lanes. Westbound through traffic will be diverted via the A395 on to the A39. Then join the A389 towards Bodmin before rejoining the A30.
From 8pm on Sunday, March 16, for five days, eastbound traffic will not be able to turn right at Plusha towards Callington via the B3257. The central reservation crossover will be closed 24/7 for those five days. Well signed diversions will be in place, via Kennards House junction.
Finally, from March 17 until March 28, lane restrictions will be in place 24/7 along the A30 between Two Bridges and Five Lanes. One lane will remain open in each direction for the duration of the works.
Slip roads will remain open.
A spokesperson from National Highways has added: “The current 50mph speed restriction will remain in place for the duration of these works. It will return to 70mph once works are complete.
“As with any project, dates are subject to change. This work is subject to favourable weather conditions, for example heavy rain may affect the progress. If we’re unable to complete our work as planned, we may need to continue beyond the dates stated above.
“Please plan ahead and allow extra time for your journeys.
“We'll do all that we can to keep disruption to a minimum. However, we apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.
“Please remember that closures can change at short notice. You can check the latest information on our daily closures page or find live travel information on our Traffic England website.