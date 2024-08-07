PART of a major trunk road in Cornwall is set to be closed for four nights as part of ongoing survey works.
The A38 between Carminnow Cross and Turfdown, near Bodmin, will be closed for four nights during August to enable the works, which assist with planning for improvements, including resurfacing.
It will take place during the night in order to minimise the impact on traffic, with the road open as normal during the day.
Resurfacing of the road is then planned to take place during November, with details of any closure required for that detailed closer to the time.
The rest of the A38 will be unaffected during the four days, with a diversion route sign posted to drivers during the times of the closure, which is subject to favourable weather conditions.
A spokesperson for National Highways (formerly known as Highways England) said: “We’re carrying out surveys on the A38 between the Carminnow and Turfdown roundabouts to help us plan for future improvements including resurfacing.
“We’ll carry out these surveys overnight between 8pm and 6am, when there is less traffic on the road, starting from the evening of Monday, August 12. It will take us four nights. During the day the road will be open as usual. We’re planning to start our resurfacing in November.
“On Monday, August 12 and Tuesday, August 13, the eastbound A30 Carminnow exit will be closed, with temporary traffic lights on the Carminow Roundabout between 8pm and 6am each night.
“On Wednesday, August 14, the eastbound A30 Carminnow exit will be closed, with temporary traffic lights on the Carminnow Roundabout from 8pm. Then from 11pm, the A30 westbound entry from the Turfdown Roundabout will also be closed. Both slips will reopen by 6am, Thursday August 15.
“On Thursday, August 15 the westbound carriageway between the Turfdown and Carminnow roundabouts will be closed from 8pm to 6am.
“Please follow signed diversions, plan ahead and allow extra time for your journeys. This work is subject to favourable weather conditions, for example heavy rain may affect the progress.”