In the wake of the amber weather warning National Highways: South-West have issued guidance to motorists - encouraging them to take extra care in high-risk areas like Okehampton and Bodmin.
A spokesperson said: “The Met Office has upgraded today’s weather warning to amber for parts of our region.
“The amber warning for snow is currently in place until later this evening.
“Roads on higher ground and in more exposed areas could see accumulations of snow this afternoon into this evening. This could lead to travel disruption.
“The wintery weather is likely to impact sections of the M5, A30, A38, A35 and the A303. Please take particular care if travelling around areas such as Okehampton, Bodmin, Blackdown Hills and Haldon Hill.
“Our teams are working hard making sure the roads remain safe.
“If you need to travel this afternoon or this evening, please take extra care and allow additional time for your journey.”