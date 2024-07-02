THERE is little in this world which is more quintessentially British than the classic fish and chips, and there is no better place to enjoy them than by the seaside. So Cornwall will be hoping to win big as 2025’s National Fish and Chips Awards open for entries.
Organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the National Fish and Chip Awards is in its 37th year. The awards ensure high standards are maintained and improved throughout the sector, sustainable practices are adhered to, and innovation is celebrated and recognised, to help businesses thrive and for communities to enjoy the best quality food.
With 13 categories to enter, including Takeaway of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year and Employee of the Year, there is plenty of opportunity for the UK’s more than 10,000 chip shops, plus international counterparts, to take the plunge and go for gold.
Andrew Crook, president of the NFFF, says: “What a year for fish and chips - surveys have shown that fish and chips is once again the nation’s favourite dish! National Fish and Chip Day tied in with the D-Day 80 celebrations last month to recognise the significant role this staple food played in keeping Britain fed and troops on the frontline that bit safer, using the phrase ‘fish and chips’ as a call and response method to ascertain if friend or foe was approaching.
“The love for a chippy tea is deeply ingrained and the awards are here to champion all the greats out there that are making the industry what it is today. We want to showcase the diversity, entrepreneurship and amazing food coming from UK towns and cities and beyond, but we can only do this if businesses enter. While this is a trade award, the public is at the heart of what we do as foodservice operators, so we’d like to call on the help of customers and ask for people to encourage their favourite chip shop to take part.”
Over the years, the awards have not only seen winners and finalists breaking though to all-new levels of success but shortlisted chip shops, too. Andrew continues, “The judging stages are a refining process to gain expert insight on how to become better – who doesn’t want that for their business and team?
“We’re incredibly proud to be in this industry and nothing makes us happier than seeing hidden gems unearthed and newcomers being on the radar of even more people and doors opening for them. We’re looking forward to what we anticipate will be one of the biggest years we ever had!”
This year’s competition is hoping to find the cream of the crop, and many will be hoping that is located in Cornwall.
Where do you think deserves to be crowned best chippy in the UK?