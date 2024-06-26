WITH National Cream Tea Day upon us, it seems only right to settle an age-old debate; jam or cream first?
As National Cream Tea Day celebrates its 10th anniversary (June 28), the nation has rekindled the timeless debate as to whether to smother with jam, or dollop with cream.
Now, thanks to research conducted by iconic clotted cream brand, Rodda’s, the people have spoken – though the debate may not be over.
According to the research, more than two fifths (44 per cent) of Brits staunchly advocate for jam first, while just over a third (32 prefer) prefer to dollop on the clotted cream first.
Rodda's, co-founder of National Cream Tea Day, also revealed a growing appetite for experimental cream tea alternatives. Brits are keen to try unconventional fillings such as cinnamon, sugar, and apple slices, lemon curd, and raspberry preserves with almond butter . Savoury options are also on the rise, with smoked salmon and cream cheese, and sweet chilli jam with cheddar gaining popularity.
Almost two thirds of Brits are eager to sample these unique twists, with Gen-Z and Millennials leading the charge.
The research also revealed that younger Brits particularly associate cream tea with The Royals and hit shows like Bridgerton, The Crown, and Downton Abbey.
The survey also highlighted that most men prefer to share a cream tea with their significant other, while women favour close friends, followed by their mothers, with partners coming in just third. Interestingly, nearly 1 in 10 (9 per cent) men would love to have cream tea with their nan, and 13 per cent of people would prefer to enjoy it solo, reflecting a growing trend in solo dining.
Rodda’s founder Nicholas Rodda says: "As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of National Cream Tea Day, people across the nation will come together to enjoy one of the country’s favourite pastimes – scones, Cornish clotted cream, and jam. Whether you like jam first, or Cornish clotted cream first, we actually don’t mind! Just tuck and enjoy this special day. If you can throw an afternoon tea party, selling cream teas and help raise crucial funds for charity, that’s even better."