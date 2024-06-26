Rodda’s founder Nicholas Rodda says: "As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of National Cream Tea Day, people across the nation will come together to enjoy one of the country’s favourite pastimes – scones, Cornish clotted cream, and jam. Whether you like jam first, or Cornish clotted cream first, we actually don’t mind! Just tuck and enjoy this special day. If you can throw an afternoon tea party, selling cream teas and help raise crucial funds for charity, that’s even better."