A team of Cornwall Hospice Care staff have been recognised for their work at the inaugural ‘Palliative and End of Life Care Awards’ held in London.
Ten of the healthcare charity’s staff were shortlisted as finalists at the prestigious event hosted by Good Morning Britain TV personality Kate Garraway. The aim of the awards is to pay tribute to individuals, organisations and charities that provide high-quality end of life and palliative care.
Lisa Shephard, Cornwall Hospice Care’s Clinical Lead, said: “It says a great deal about the expertise and commitment of our charity’s teams that we were finalists in three categories of these new awards.
“I appreciate the very high standard of care we provide, but it’s good to see this being recognised at a national level. I congratulate all our nominees and finalists and am delighted to see so many of our amazing team being highlighted.”
Cornwall Hospice Care staff were finalists in three categories, an extraordinarily high number for a small one-county charity. They included the charity’s Education Team of eight staff in the Palliative Care Team Award, Helen Treleaven, Therapies and Community Services Manager and Lymphoedema Specialist in the Palliative Care Manager category and Siobhan Aris in the Excellence in Palliative Care Nursing (not for profit) Award.
Siobhan won the award that was presented to her by Kate Garraway. The award brochure said of her: “Siobhan is tenacious in the delivery of personalised care of complex symptom management and advanced communication, ensuring patients and families receive personalised care and advance care planning. Alongside, enabling colleagues and systems through leadership, service development, advanced practise, education, and research across all care settings.”
Siobhan says: “The awards are both a celebration and recognition of Palliative and End of Life Care nationally, the collaborative representation from Cornwall and the South West was exciting, the award, a surprise and very humbling.”
Cornwall Hospice Care’s Education Team, lead by Jo Smith, were finalists in The Palliative Care Team (not for profit) Award. The entry in the event programme read: “The team are dedicated to enhancing person-centred care through compassionate palliative and end of life education. Collectively they bring a wealth of experience, specialised knowledge and a passion for improving the quality of life for patients and their loved ones who are at the heart of what the charity does.”
Helen Treleaven was a finalist for the Palliative Care Manager Award and manages Cornwall Hospice Care’s Community Services team who provide pre and post bereavement services in particular. She also continues with her work as a Lymphoedema Specialist, providing treatment for people struggling with lymph related conditions and who are referred as out patients.
Other Cornwall based health care providers were also shortlisted as finalists, including the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Palliative and End of Life Care Strategic Alliance for The Integrated Care Systems Award and Kath Rooksby, Saskie Dorman and Andy Brogan (NHS England South West) for The Best Influencer and Campaigner Award.
Attending the award ceremony in London on June 28 and representing Cornwall Hospice Care were Siobhan Aris, Jo Smith and her team of Hayley Shields, Mike Thomas, Claire Collings and Jo Elrick, Helen Treleaven, Lianne Best (Lymphoedema Specialist Practitioner), Tracey Davey (Community Services Officer) and Lisa Shephard.