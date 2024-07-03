Cornwall Hospice Care’s Education Team, lead by Jo Smith, were finalists in The Palliative Care Team (not for profit) Award. The entry in the event programme read: “The team are dedicated to enhancing person-centred care through compassionate palliative and end of life education. Collectively they bring a wealth of experience, specialised knowledge and a passion for improving the quality of life for patients and their loved ones who are at the heart of what the charity does.”