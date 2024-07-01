A YOUNG man is set to kickstart a United Kingdom length challenge in aid of two charities.
Reece Matthews has started a walk from Lands’ End to John O’Groats, seeking to raise money for Cancer Research UK and Cystic Fibrosis trust.
He aims to raise £20,000 for the charities and has prepared for the challenge by losing seven and a half stone in weight in the ten months prior to the walk.
Instead of using standard routes, Mr Matthews has opted to chart his own course, taking in popular beauty spots and sights to see en-route.
The fundraiser can be found by searching ‘Walk in the Park’ on JustGiving.