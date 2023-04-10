“I’d been in the Liskeard Silver Band and Samba Kernow and several youth club bands. There was no music whatsoever in Bude, but my art teacher happened to be a decent guitar and banjo player, and he would quite often give the excuse that music is art and we would jam. My science teacher was a classical guitarist and so we played as well. I knew academically I wouldn’t go to music college. But not being able to read and write very well didn’t stop me, I just adapted. I came out of school with nothing but I had gained so much life experience. At 15 and a half I was straight into a job and 16 I had my first rented property. You can get there.”