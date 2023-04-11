MAYOR Edwina Hannaford and the Looe Musuem team have launched the 2023 season and say there’ll be a warm welcome for all visitors.
Supported by town sergeant Wally Scarah at the official opening, staff paid tribute to the commitment of the volunteer guides and conservation team who make it all possible.
The Grade II listed Old Guildhall Museum and Gaol is provided by East Looe Town Trust to preserve Looe’s righ heritage and enable more people to discover it.
Museum income is ploughed back into the museum by the Trust.
Opening hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 11am-4pm, Tuesday and Sunday 11am to 1.30pm.
“The Museum is an important asset for the town,” said Cllr Hannaford.
“The Trust and the Museum are the custodians of precious artefacts, photographs and documents that map the social and economic history of Looe’s development, ensuring they are safe for future generations to enjoy.
“I’m especially proud to see there is a whole cabinet dedicated to my Grandfather Charlie Mavin downstairs.
“He was a sail maker from the age of 15, working out of what is now The Old Sail Loft Restaurant.
“I’m also so grateful to the volunteers who have helped make the displays so interesting and compelling.
“Their enthusiasm for preserving the story of Looe’s culture and history shines through and I thank them for their dedication.
“The Musuem team are always looking for more volunteers, so why not drop in and have a mooch, it really is fascinating.”