A BODMIN museum is going on tour around Cornwall to showcase “mind-blowing” science.
Discovering42’s Mobile Marvels Tour will be visiting various towns throughout March including Newquay, Truro, Bude, Callington, Penryn, St Austell, Saltash, Helston, Penzance and Wadebridge.
The exhibits explore STEM principles from mechanical systems and forces to light, sound, electricity, and magnetism.
Visitors will experience mind-bending challenges and unexpected discoveries that “awaken their curiosity” and “unleash their inner scientist.”
Natalia Jones, the co-director of Discovering42, said: “This March, science is springing to life across Cornwall as Discovering42’s Mobile Marvels Tour hits the road, bringing its spectacular hands-on exhibits to communities far and wide.
“Forget textbooks. This is science you can see, hear, and touch.
“Imagine using your own body to complete an electrical circuit, watching smoke reveal the invisible forces of air resistance, or navigating a giant mechanical maze using simple machines – this is just a taste of what awaits at the Mobile Marvels exhibitions.
“This touring exhibition is designed to ignite curiosity through play, experimentation, and problem solving. Each of the fifteen interactive exhibits is crafted in collaboration with local artists using upcycled materials.
“Often science feels intimidating or mundane, hidden in the background of our daily routines.
“The Mobile Marvels science exhibition is here to change that through experiential education, showing how science can transform the way we see the world by revealing the wonder behind everyday life and hopefully inspiring creative action towards a more sustainable future.”
Mobile Marvels is designed for visitors of all ages, offering layered activities that engage both adults and children.
The tour will be at Mount Wise Community Centre on March 1, the Old Bakery Studios in Truro on March 2 and the Parkhouse Community Centre in Bude on March 8.
Mobile Marvels will be visiting Callington Town Hall on March 9, the Victory Hall in St Austell on March 16, Saltash Social Club on March 22, Old chapel at Helston on March 23, PK Porthcurno at Penzance on March 29 and Wadebridge Town Hall on March 30.