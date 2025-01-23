POLICE have today launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Plymouth.
Officers were called at 8.55pm on Wednesday (January 22) after a woman in her 40s was found seriously injured in the street on West Hoe Road.
The woman was taken to hospital but pronounced deceased in the early hours. Her next of kin have been informed.
A large number of police units remain on scene conducting extensive enquiries and searches in the area to locate a male suspect.
A scene guard remains and local road closures have been put in place over the course of the night and into the morning.
The victim and suspect are believed to be known to each other.
DCI David Pebworth said: “Cordons will likely remain in place for the rest of the day and police units will remain in the area.
“I wish to make the public aware we are looking to locate a man in relation to this incident whose identity is known, and enquiries are ongoing to find him.
“At this time, I would like to reassure the community and further afield in Plymouth that there is no suggestion that there is a wider risk to members of the public.
“There will be a heightened police presence and visibility in the coming days in the area as enquiries are ongoing. We will of course update the public once we have further information."