A murder investigation has been launched after a man died and several people were injured in a knife attack following a serious altercation in Bodmin in the early hours of Sunday.
A man in his 30s was confirmed deceased at the scene and at least seven other men and women have been injured and taken to hospital to receive treatment following the incident, which happened in the area of Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road at 3.15am.
A 24-year-old man from Bodmin has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He remains in police custody at this time.
The deceased man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
None of the other people injured are being treated for life-threatening injuries..
A police cordon is in place at the scene of the incident while police carry out enquiries.
Police initially received reports that someone was in possession of a knife and that multiple people had sustained suspected stab wounds.
Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson from the Major Crime Investigation Team said: “Following an incident in Bodmin last night, a man in his 30s has been confirmed deceased and officers are supporting his next of kin.
“At this time we are treating this as an isolated matter and we are not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident.
“This is a live and active police investigation, and I would urge people not to speculate on social media but if you have information which may assist us, please report it.”
East Cornwall Local Policing Superintendent, Rob Youngman said: “This investigation is in its early stages and the public can expect to see a heightened policing presence around Bodmin today whilst enquiries are ongoing.
“Understandably this incident will have an impact on the local community, and our thoughts are with the families of the victims.
“Cordons will stay in place today whilst officers gather information and evidence from the scene.
“Anyone who has not yet been spoken to by officers and has any information which may assist our investigation, please get in touch. This could include any relevant dash-cam, mobile/video phone and CCTV footage from the area of Victoria Square and along Castle Canyke Road.”
Bodmin Cornwall councillor Leigh Frost said: “Many people will be aware of the awful tragic news that has happened on Castle Canyke Road in the early hours of the morning.
“The police are on the scene and the access to the road is closed. At this moment at time I strongly urge everyone to let the professionals do their jobs and keep the speculation to a minimum.
“My thoughts are with the victims and their families.”
If you witnessed the incident or have any information, including footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via the Major Incident Public Portal: