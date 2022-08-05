Mural given much needed spruce up
Manny Pearce (above) was commissioned to bring new life to this beloved mural (right)
Subscribe newsletter
NEW life has been breathed back into a much-loved piece of art on Callington’s Mural Trail.
Artist Manny Pearce was commissioned by the town council to recreate ‘The Farrier’s Shop’ on the corner of Church Street and Tanyard Lane. The original art work by Peter Pascoe had become badly weathered, and a grant from Cornwall Council’s Welcome Back Fund was used to support the project. A time-lapse film on Manny’s Facebook page gives a look at the artist at work!
The ‘TCA’ letters on the barrel are there as a thank you to ‘The Cornish Ancestor’, micro pub for their assistance with storing materials and equipment whilst the work was completed, sometimes in atrocious weather conditions.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |