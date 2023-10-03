“It makes sense to be able to buy new petrol and diesel cars and vans until 2035, in line with countries like Germany and France. Because of the progress we have already made, the UK’s share of global emissions is now less than 1%. In fact, we are a world leader in cutting emissions, surpassing the targets most countries have set for 2030 including Australia, Canada, Japan and the US. Given this progress, reaching our targets does not need to come unnecessarily at the expense of people facing higher costs – and that’s why I agree that we can ease the burden on working families.