As part of ongoing casework I also asked the Department of Health and Social Care about food labelling and staff training with relation to allergens. The Minister Neil O’Brien answered that, “The Food Standards Agency (FSA) aims to reduce harm to people with food hypersensitivity and ensure that related food safety standards are maintained. This includes improving the provision of information for people with allergies and working with food businesses to increase allergen training in the sector. The FSA’s programme on food hypersensitivity is focused on policy, research and evidence to support enforcement and engaging with consumers and businesses. Information provided to the consumer must not mislead and must enable the safe use of food.”