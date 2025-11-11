YOUNGSTERS from across South East Cornwall are being invited to get creative this festive season as local MP Anna Gelderd launches her 2025 Christmas card competition.
The competition gives primary school-age children the chance to see their artwork featured on the MP’s official Christmas card, which will be sent to hundreds of residents, community groups and even colleagues in Westminster itself.
This year’s theme is “Christmas By The Sea”, celebrating what makes the festive season in South East Cornwall so special. From sparkling harbours and fishing villages to beach walks and twinkling lights, children are encouraged to let their imaginations flow.
“I am thrilled to announce the return of my Christmas card competition,” said Ms Gelderd. “I’m inviting primary school-age children from across South East Cornwall to enter by designing a picture showing off their creativity. I can’t wait to see the creativity of our local young people and how they capture the magic of Christmas in our beautiful coastal communities.”
Entries can be hand-drawn or computer-designed and must be in portrait format. Each submission should include the artist’s name, age, school, and a note of parental consent.
The winning design will appear on Ms Gelderd’s official Christmas card, while the artist will receive a special festive gift. Runners-up may also see their work featured on the MP’s social media channels in the countdown to Christmas.
“This is a lovely opportunity for children to showcase their artistic talents,” Ms Gelderd added. “I hope lots of families and schools will get involved.”
The deadline for entries is Friday, December 5, and designs can be submitted by email to [email protected], by tagging the MP on social media, or by post to Anna Gelderd MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA.
“So grab your pencils, paints or tablets,” said Ms Gelderd. “I’m looking forward to seeing all your amazing designs!”
