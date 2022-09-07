We should also thank their Majesties Charles & Camilla for their work as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. I have met them on a number of occasions in the Duchy and know this will stand them in good stead for their future role. I would also like to welcome their Majesties William and Kate as they become our new Duke and Duchess of Cornwall to their new roles. I send my condolences to the whole of the Royal family on what must be a very difficult time. My thoughts are with them. His Majesty King Charles has now moved on from being the Duke of Cornwall to become King Charles III. I wish him and his wife Camilla the very best during their Reign.