NORTH Cornwall’s MP has demanded a flyover be built at Plusha Junction while speaking in the House of Commons.
On Thursday, November 21, Ben Maguire MP, the Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for North Cornwall, demanded a flyover be built at Plusha Junction in the House of Commons.
During an oral questions session with the Department of Transport, Ben Maguire MP asked: “We’ve just seen the third fatality in six months at the Plusha Junction in my constituency of North Cornwall.
“How many more lives will be lost before her department, National Highways, and Cornwall Council, finally plan to implement a flyover at this accident blackspot?”
In response to the question, Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “The honourable gentleman is absolutely right to raise that, we are developing the first road safety strategy in this country in over ten years, and it’s exactly improvements in infrastructure that will be considered under that plan.”
Commenting on the response, Ben Maguire MP said: “The Plusha Junction is the most dangerous A30 junction, and the ongoing failure to address this accident blackspot dates back for years. We need a graded junction, and a flyover, before any more of my constituents are tragically killed.
“I will be working closely with local parish councils, and offering any support and assistance I can to Cornwall Council, the Department for Transport, and National Highways, to have this long-term solution implemented ASAP.
“I'm looking forward to raising these issues with the local transport minister in our upcoming meeting.”