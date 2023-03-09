PEOPLE power is bringing a campaign to rid the River Tamar of toll charges a step closer to its goal.
MP for South East Cornwall Sheryll Murray has given her support to the Tamar Toll Action Group (TTAG). She says she’ll work with the group and the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee to work up a proposal to take to Government for central funding for the crossings.
Members of the action group committee met recently with Mrs Murray and deputy chairman Scott Slavin described it as a very useful, interesting and productive meeting.
He said: “We briefed Sheryll and her parliamentary spokesman Robert Davidson on why we felt that change to the funding of the Tamar Crossings was long overdue and reassured them of our commitment to work with the Joint Committee and her office on behalf of residents of Plymouth and Cornwall using both the ferry and the bridge to cross the Tamar.
“Sheryll and Robert both assured us of their commitment to the same cause and pledged to work with us to bring about change from Government.
“We look forward to continued constructive dialogue with her and her office on how we may assist each other on bringing these changes to fruition and securing a better deal for users of both of the crossings.”
Chair of TTAG Mel Priston also described the meeting as a very positive first step – adding that it would only be possible to effect change of the kind desired if the members of parliament were onside.
Just ahead of the meeting, Mrs Murray had brought the Tamar Bridge to the attention of Transport Minister Richard Holden. It has long been argued that National Highways should contribute to maintenance of the bridge as it carries the A38 trunk road, part of the strategic network, from Devon into Cornwall.
In her question, the MP said that almost 9,400 road crossings around the country were maintained by National Highways, citing the Tamar as one of a handful which receives no subsidy, and asked: “Will the Department consider bringing all crossings on main routes under National Highways control?”
The Minister responded that “The provision, upkeep and operation of significant crossings is funded by toll incomes at local level, but...I would be happy to meet to discuss that specific local issue.”
Meanwhile here in Cornwall the Tamar Toll Action Group continues to gain ground, with Liskeard the most recent town council to pledge its support to the group’s aims.
The action group which formed last May now has some 2,600 supporters registered on its Facebook page.