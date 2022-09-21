But Margaret’s early life was shaped by close proximity to the Royal Family – as she puts it, “growing up in Queen Elizabeth’s shadow”. Her family lived at Sunninghill, on the boundary of Windsor Great Park, the vast estate surrounding Windsor Castle. At that time anyone living in the places skirting the park – Sunningdale, Ascot, Egham, and Cheapside – was either part of the aristocracy, a wealthy foreigner, or working in one of the many services. One of Margaret’s grandfathers had been a butler, another a gardener at several stately homes, including Highclere Castle, the location for Downton Abbey.