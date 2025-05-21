New research has found that more than a quarter of owners of electric vehicles have regrets about buying their car.
The research, from The Green Insurer, revealed that 26 per cent of owners of electric vehicles have regrets about buying electric, highlighting significant concerns around the practicalities and cost of EV ownership.
The biggest issues reported by EV owners is keeping vehicles charged with 64 per cent pointing to worries about frequent charging on long journeys while 43 per cent cited the high cost of replacing the battery if it goes wrong or degrades too much. More than a third say it is hard to find convenient charging points while 29 per cent worry about overnight charging locations.
In addition more than one in five are put off by the high cost of purchasing or leasing an EV compared to a petrol or diesel car, while 14 per cent pointed to higher car insurance premiums.
Most EV owners are happy however. The study found that three in five (59 per cent) say the driving experience is smoother and fuel costs are lower. People with driveways or garages are not worried about charging with 56 per cent saying home charging is convenient while more than half (51 per cent) say the reduced carbon footprint makes it worthwhile.
Paul Baxter, CEO, The Green Insurer, said: “The shift to electric vehicles is a crucial part of the UK’s journey towards net zero, but our research shows there is a way to go still. Many owners are facing unexpected challenges that have led them regretting making the switch. Charging infrastructure, fears about battery failure and costs and servicing expenses continue to be big worries and these are important factors for prospective buyers to consider before making the switch.”