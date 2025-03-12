NATIONAL Highways has announced that it is carrying out a ‘major technology upgrade’ at the Saltash Tunnel which will see further closures and diversions for drivers.
Works which have been underway since November 2024, have seen the area undergo a series of closures, restrictions and speed changes while the £25-million modernisation programme got underway.
Since January, the tunnel has been closed overnight to eastbound traffic to allow for works to take place.
The modernisation programme will see the upgrading of the tunnel and traffic control system within the 37-year-old tunnel.
The current infrastructure is over 20 years old and approaching the end of its life. National Highways say the work will maintain safety within the tunnel and reduce the risk of unplanned closures.
However, the organisation has provided an update on the works this week as teams begin a ‘major technology upgrade’ within the tunnel, meaning both carriageways will be closed.
A spokesperson said: “We’re carrying out a major technology upgrade of the A38 in and around Saltash Tunnel. The works will help keep journeys safe and reliable.
“Since January, the tunnel has been closed overnight to eastbound traffic.
“Starting this evening (Monday, March 10), the overnight tunnel closures will extend to include both eastbound and westbound traffic.”
The closures will take place Monday to Friday between 8pm and 6am, though the organisation has confirmed that the tunnel will be open as normal during the day and at weekends.
Diversions routes are will be in place via the B3271 and North Road routes.
The organisation has also confirmed that these overnight tunnel closures will continue until winter 2025, and may even remain in place until the start of 2026.
Drivers have been asked to plan ahead and allow extra time for your journeys as Highways has apologised in advance for any inconvenience caused and thanked residents for their understanding.