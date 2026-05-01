A popular event which pays homage to one of Britain’s most cherished cars was held near St Austell at the weekend.
The Cornish Mini Club’s Riviera Run event saw cars from far and wide descend on Pentewan Sands Holiday Park for three show days from May 2 to May 4.
The showground was packed with a wide variety of Mini cars on Saturday and Sunday, while an open car show was held on Monday where all makes and models were welcomed.
A series of car competitions were contested with trophies awarded to winning recipients, while tuning demonstrations by Mini engine specialist AC Dodd proved popular.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to this year’s chosen charities - Fowey Lifeboat, The Flicka Foundation Donkey Sanctuary and The Noah Jordan Foundation.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.