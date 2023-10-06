With changing seasons come differing weather conditions and temperatures – are you ready?
National Highways is encouraging drivers to be prepared before they travel by carrying out checks to ensure their vehicle is ready for the damp, cold and foggy conditions which will likely arrive this autumn.
National Highways has also introduced a handy guide called TRIP to help motorists prepare for their journey. Starting with Top-up, it sets out the measures drivers need to take to make their car road ready.
Top-up: Fuel, oil and screenwash highlights some of the basic vehicle checks you can carry out at home. Ensure your car is fully charged if driving an electric vehicle.
It’s really important to check your fuel level, water level and oil level before embarking on a long trip.
Second in the series is Rest, which sets out the measures drivers should take to ensure they and their passengers are not fatigued on their journey, running the risk of accidents. Recent stats suggest one in 20 accidents are caused by fatigue.
Rest: take regular comfort breaks encourages people to be well rested ahead of their journey and not under the influence of alcohol, and to plan the journey, identifying places to stop for a break during your journey.
Third in the series is Inspect, which sets out the measures drivers should take to ensure their vehicle tyres are in good condition for the trip ahead.
Inspect: check tyre pressure and tread focusses on some simple things you can do at home to care for your tyres.
In terms of tyre tread, the legal minimum tread depth for car tyres in the UK is 1.6mm. If you don’t have this much tread on your tyres it can affect steering, grip and braking distance on the road.
At the same time, it is worth checking your vehicle lights are working too – side lights, indicators, brakes and full lights and replace bulbs where necessary.
Headlights, taillights or brake lights not working will make it harder for you to see and be seen by others in the dark, rain and fog.
Keep windows and lights clean. Dirt and salt deposits can quickly build up so ensure windows and lights are clean before your journey and that you have enough, screenwash to keep your windscreen clear throughout your journey.
National Highways has lots of advice on its website around travelling in severe weather conditions, including high winds and gales, fog, rain and snow and ice. Visit ourtravelling in severe weather web page.