“The UK's Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate is pushing manufacturers to increase the proportion of electric vehicles they produce within the next few years, which should help remove the vehicle availability barrier in the longer term. However, there is still a long way to go with charging infrastructure and vehicle options - the recent news of a £63-million investment in infrastructure should help tackle these issues. We believe drivers also need more information and first-hand experience of the reality of owning and driving an electric vehicle which is where Europcar is playing a key role - both with accessible vehicle rental and our EV Guide and Knowledge Hub.”