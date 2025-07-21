MOTORISTS are still being put off buying electric vehicles due to the cost of purchasing and maintaining them.
Analysis of the monthly Europcar Mobility Group UK electric vehicle (EV) barometer for the first half of 2025 has revealed that, compared to the same period in 2024, the cost of purchasing and maintaining an EV is still a concern amongst private motorists. In the first half of 2024, 63 per cent of drivers said they were held back from switching to an electric vehicle by the costs of EV ownership. The figure has remained static in the first half of 2025.
Model choice and availability as well as lack of knowledge both became slightly more of a barrier for drivers in 2025, rising from 15 per cent to 16 per cent, and 20 per cent to 21 per cent, respectively. There has, however, been a slight reduction in how much the charging infrastructure is holding drivers back from switching; falling from 48 per cent in the first half of 2024 to 46 per cent in first half of 2025.
Looking at how the figures have changed so far in 2025 reveals little change in vehicle choice, knowledge and charging infrastructure, while cost has crept up. In January 2025 cost was a barrier for 56 per cent of drivers, rising to 64 per cent in June, however, the peak was seen in April, when 68 per cent were held back by purchase and ownership costs.
“The purchase price of EVs has been steadily falling more in line with that of petrol and diesel alternatives, potentially removing a significant barrier for many would-be EV drivers,” commented Sarah Clarke, consumer marketing manager at Europcar. “It could be that this is why our latest barometer shows consecutive falls in costs being a barrier from April onwards, so it will be interesting to see if this improvement is seen in future barometers.
“The UK's Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate is pushing manufacturers to increase the proportion of electric vehicles they produce within the next few years, which should help remove the vehicle availability barrier in the longer term. However, there is still a long way to go with charging infrastructure and vehicle options - the recent news of a £63-million investment in infrastructure should help tackle these issues. We believe drivers also need more information and first-hand experience of the reality of owning and driving an electric vehicle which is where Europcar is playing a key role - both with accessible vehicle rental and our EV Guide and Knowledge Hub.”
To help motorists gain a better understanding of EV life, Europcar regularly updates its free digital EV Guide and Knowledge Hub. The beginner’s guide to EVs answers the most common questions and helps drivers make sense of all the buzzwords and acronyms. It also explains how switching to an EV will help reduce emissions. Importantly, the guide covers EV incentives available and details how to charge an EV, including explaining the different types of chargers.
