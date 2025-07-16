CORNISH-based broadband provider Wildanet is celebrating two major milestones in its £77-million rollout of gigabit-capable full fibre broadband across the county, which forms part of the UK Government’s flagship Project Gigabit programme aimed at transforming digital access in hard-to-reach areas.
Wildanet has now successfully connected 10,000 homes and businesses across south west and central Cornwall in the first two phases of the rollout. At the same time, work has officially begun on the third phase, with installation of new digital infrastructure now underway in East Cornwall.
Since 2023, Wildanet – who are based out of Westbourne House in Liskeard – has secured three government-backed contracts under Project Gigabit to bring high-speed broadband to more than 37,000 premises throughout the county. The first two contracts have delivered live connections to 33 build areas, involving the installation of over 2,500 kilometres of fibre-optic cable, 159 kilometres of civil engineering work, and the construction of 1,622 new underground network chambers.
Recently, representatives from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, Telecoms Minister Chris Bryant and local MP Anna Gelderd visited the village of St Germans to mark the start of the third phase. They joined Wildanet and its build partners, global telecoms company Nokia and network infrastructure specialists Xantaro, to witness the first equipment being installed.
“This is a landmark moment for Cornwall as we celebrate connecting 10,000 homes and businesses to fast, reliable broadband through Project Gigabit, transforming lives across the county,” said Mr Bryant.
“Cornwall’s beautiful but challenging landscape has meant that people in rural communities have had to put up with painfully slow internet for too long. This milestone marks a step-change in how we’re delivering our commitment to boost connectivity across Britain, ensuring that geography is no barrier to the greater opportunities and growth that this government’s Plan for Change is all about.”
Wildanet’s chief strategy and technology officer, Justin Clark, said: “Reaching 10,000 live connections is a fantastic milestone for Wildanet and for the communities we are connecting across Cornwall. Providing reliable, high-speed broadband to rural and underserved areas is at the heart of our mission and fundamental to future wellbeing, social inclusion and economic opportunities the county.”
He also praised the local communities for their patience during construction and credited the dedication of Wildanet’s team and its partners for helping deliver the project’s progress to date.
Meanwhile, Ms Gelderd highlighted the wider social benefits of the rollout: “In today’s rapidly evolving digital world, reliable internet access is becoming a necessity. From saving money on everyday essentials to accessing vital services like GP appointments and job applications, digital inclusion is key to ensuring no one in South East Cornwall is left behind. It also supports remote working, helping skilled workers stay in our communities and attracting new industries to the area.
“That’s why Project Gigabit’s investment and Wildanet’s fibre roll-out in St Germans are such important milestones. As a local company, Wildanet is not only delivering vital infrastructure, but also creating opportunities and strengthening our economy.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.