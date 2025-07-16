Since 2023, Wildanet – who are based out of Westbourne House in Liskeard – has secured three government-backed contracts under Project Gigabit to bring high-speed broadband to more than 37,000 premises throughout the county. The first two contracts have delivered live connections to 33 build areas, involving the installation of over 2,500 kilometres of fibre-optic cable, 159 kilometres of civil engineering work, and the construction of 1,622 new underground network chambers.