CORNWALL’S transport system is set to benefit from £50,000 worth of funding.
Two sub-national transport bodies (STBs) in the South West have joined funds to offer up to £100,000 to fund rural transport schemes in their respective regions.
Western Gateway STB and Peninsula Transport STB are offering organisations, charities, businesses, local authorities and community groups the opportunity to secure up to £50,000 to drive forward a transport scheme to help make harder-to-reach places more liveable communities. Each £50,0000 may be allocated across more than one pilot in that STB region.
The Western Gateway region encompasses Gloucestershire down to Bournemouth, while the Peninsula Transport region includes Cornwall, Devon, Plymouth, Somerset and Torbay.
Organisations, charities, local authorities and community groups are encouraged to apply for the funding if their schemes can address one or more of six challenges that rural communities face. These include operational sustainability of rural transport, meeting Net Zero targets, making rural mobility more equitable and affordable for users, meeting local community needs and making tourism-related mobility more sustainable.
Cllr John Stephens, Peninsula Transport chair, added: “We’re proud to support a second round of rural mobility pilot projects, helping South West communities that often face the greatest transport challenges. This work directly supports our Strategic Implementation Plan (SIP), where improving rural connectivity is a key priority.
“Many rural residents struggle to access everyday services. Through these pilots and the South West Rural Mobility Strategy, we’re working to find lasting, local solutions that make travel easier, fairer, and more sustainable. In partnership with Western Gateway, the first round of funded projects are underway, and the project in the Peninsula Transport area near Bodmin is building a community-led transport network. We’re excited to see how it continues to grow and benefit local people.”
