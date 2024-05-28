To encourage even more people to ditch cars for e-bikes, the researchers recommend Cornwall Council install new bike parking bays close to places of work such as large offices or industrial estates. Another proposal is to establish secure bike storage in workplaces and town centres. Offering free trials of e-bikes at beaches and parks, expanding initiatives like 'Park and e-bike ride,' and integrating Beryl bikes with public transport hubs are also recommended. Employers are encouraged to provide shared e-bikes and shower facilities to promote active commuting.