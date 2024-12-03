MOTORISTS who use a stretch of the A38 at Notter Bridge, near Saltash, will benefit from a new £1.3-million drainage improvement scheme.
In recent years, Notter Bridge has been identified as a designated flooding hot spot, creating a significant hazard for road users.
Following safety studies carried out in the area, which identified a significant percentage of rain-related collisions at the location, National Highways have recently put into motion works on the improvement scheme, which will refurbish the highway drainage system and mitigate further flooding on land close to the River Lynher.
The works, which will bring both safety and environmental benefits, started in early September and are on schedule to be completed by the middle of this month.
Among those to take a close look at how the scheme is progressing was South East Cornwall MP, Anna Gelderd, who joined representatives from National Highways and Octavius on site.
“It was excellent getting to meet the team delivering the improvements at Notter Bridge,” said Ms Gelderd. “I’m more than aware of how much need there’s been for drainage improvements in the area. The completion of these works will be of great local benefit to residents, road users and the environment.”
Work, which involves the replacement of existing drainage pipes and gullies, vegetation clearance, barrier renewal, waterproofing and resurfacing, is currently being carried out under single lane westbound and eastbound closures of the A38.
Ian Ellis, National Highways’ South West programme manager, added: “We’re investing in the environment and communities surrounding our network, as well as the people travelling and working on it, and this environmental investment will make a difference for both local communities and the thousands of people who use this route.
“This is a glowing example of how we can make a positive environmental impact, while improving safety for motorists on our roads.”