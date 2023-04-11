A MOTORCYCLIST was taken to hospital with injuries described as ‘serious but not life threatening’.
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police in addition to the air ambulance were called to a road traffic collision on New Road in Saltash on the evening of Monday, April 10.
Witnesses at the scene reported seeing a fast-food delivery motorbike involved in the crash.
The road was partially blocked for a number of hours after the incident.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed details of the incident, saying that the incident was a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and that the male driver was taken to hospital with ‘serious but not life-threatening or life-changing injuries’.
The spokesperson said: “Police were called to New Road, Saltash, just after 7.20pm on Monday 10 April to reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.
"Ambulance also attended and the rider of the motorcycle, a male in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening or life-changing injuries."