A mother from Cornwall is training for the TCS London Marathon in memory of a much-loved father who died of brain cancer just weeks before Christmas.
Sam Boulting from St Austell will take on the world-famous 26.2 miles race on April 21 in aid of Brain Tumour Research, after she began running only last year.
The amateur runner said: “Two months ago I ran my first 5k and since then my training has been stop start due to injuries and a nasty chest infection. Now I’m a week into a 16-week plan with dozens of other people whose lives have been impacted by brain tumours, all running for their own reason.”
Her inspiration comes from Simon Penwright, an operations director from Buckinghamshire, who died in November, 10 months after being diagnosed with a multifocal glioblastoma (GBM).
Simon, who was married to Sam’s close friend, Emily, and had a blended family of four daughters, underwent surgery, high-dose radiotherapy and chemotherapy but died in November, aged 52.
Sam said: “It was absolutely gutting to lose Simon. He really was one of a kind and it’s definitely left us all reeling with a massive hole in our hearts.
“When I told Simon I had a place in the marathon, his reaction was to ask if I had signed up whilst under the influence of alcohol. That’s what he was like, making jokes and a huge character.”
Despite injuries, Sam is determined to finish the race in memory of her friend. The mum to daughter, Hollie aged 13, said: “I’m out four times a week and two days working on strength. Training is all encompassing and sometimes feels like a fulltime job. My husband Rob, has been a huge support at home so I can get out and train.”
Following Simon’s diagnosis, he, Emily and their supportive network of friends and family raised more than £40,000 for Brain Tumour Research.
Sam will be joined by Emily and Simon’s friend, Laura Thompson from Bedfordshire who was also inspired to take on the marathon for the charity.
Sam added: “I didn’t know much about the disease before Simon, but have since learned that research into brain tumours has fallen by the wayside compared to other cancers. I look at how Simon’s family are continuing to fight, that’s why I’m doing it. For Simon, Emily and all the other families who have been devastated by this horrible disease.”
To donate to Brain Tumour Research via Sam’s challenge visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Samantha-Boulting