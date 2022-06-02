Morval and Widegates are hosting a barn dance later tonight
By Scarlett Hills-Brooks | Reporter |
Saturday 4th June 2022 7:00 am
Barn dancing at Morval and Widegates (The Cornish Times )
Head down to Morval and Widegates tonight (June 4) to celebrate The Queen’s Jubilee.
A get together to celebrate the jubilee with a barn dance featuring Dawntreader from 7-11pm.
Organised by the Morval and Widegates Jubilee committee.
Open to all who live, work and play in Morval and Widegates.
The dance will take place at New Barn, Morval Barton Farm.
