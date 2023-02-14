AN APPLICATION by Morrisons Supermarkets to add an external garden centre enclosure to the superstore in Liskeard has been refused planning permission by Cornwall Council.
Morrisons had proposed the fitting of mesh fences and three double gates under the existing canopy on the outside of the store, in order to create a ‘garden centre’.
The plans would have involved encroaching an access point to what is currently a marked crossing area for customers and pedestrians.
In its planning application, Morrisons said that it wanted to create the new garden centre as part of its business model to provide a wholly integrated offer to allow for a wide range and depth of convenience goods ‘under one roof’.
It also argued that it would have a minimal impact on other garden outlets in the area due to its proposed small size.
However, the proposals were given short shrift by Cornwall Council’s planning department, who elected to refuse permission for the proposals.
The reasons given by the local authority for refusal was due to concerns that the proposed location of the ‘garden centre’ would infringe on what it regards as the only safe crossing point for pedestrians and customers.
In its notice confirming refusal of the planning application, Cornwall Council said: “The proposal would remove the only safe route for pedestrians and people with disabilities to travel from the designated pick-up point to the store entrance/exit.
“The alternative routes available would bring pedestrians into conflict with traffic entering and leaving the car park on a blind corner.
“As such, the proposal fails to provide safe and suitable access for all people, contrary to policies 1, 12 and 27 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010-2030.”